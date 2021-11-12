Friday Afternoon Forecast

Highs in the middle 60s this afternoon with sunshine across the board!

A gorgeous day, but a chilly night in the 30s.

The 60s are not long lived as we track another cold front wanting to make its way through Alabama. For the weekend we will struggle to get into the 50s for your Saturday and stay shy of 60 for Sunday.

A freeze watch has been even been issued for your Saturday night into your Sunday morning, so kick that furnace on!

Temperatures will slowly recover going forward but expect to see the 50s and 60s for highs.

