Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Fort Payne man dies in Collinsville overturned vehicle crash

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Collinsville on Thursday.

At 2:45 p.m. on November 11, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers responded to reports of an overturned vehicle on U.S. Highway 11 near South Valley Avenue.

Robert Lee Woody was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. ALEA Troopers say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert. Woody was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Nothing further is available as the ALEA Trooper investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Schools
Huntsville City Schools HR records show over 250 employees have resigned this year
The 2021 Veteran's Day Parade will now begin at 10:00 a.m. due to weather.
Watch the 2021 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Huntsville
Shooting investigation underway
Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville
Dog owner speaks out
Dog owner speaks out about attack on friend, offers to pay medical bills
Car crashes into Huntsville home
Car crashes into Huntsville home

Latest News

Coffman pleads guilty in DC
Coffman pleads guilty in DC
Surveillance photo of Lonnie Coffman in Washington, D.C.
Falkville Capitol riot suspect pleads guilty to multiple felony charges
Expansion of Palmer Park in Madison
Palmer Park renovations set to be completed by end of the year
Expansion of Palmer Park in Madison
Expansion of Palmer Park in Madison