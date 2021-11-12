Fort Payne man dies in Collinsville overturned vehicle crash

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Collinsville on Thursday.

At 2:45 p.m. on November 11, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers responded to reports of an overturned vehicle on U.S. Highway 11 near South Valley Avenue.

Robert Lee Woody was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. ALEA Troopers say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert. Woody was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Nothing further is available as the ALEA Trooper investigation continues.

