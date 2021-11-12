Falkville Capitol riot suspect pleads guilty to multiple felony charges

WASHINGTON D.C., Ala. (WAFF) - The Department of Justice has reached a plea agreement with Lonnie Coffman. He was arrested on 17 firearm and weapon charges following the January 6th violence at the U.S. Capitol building.

On November 12, Coffman pled guilty to two federal counts of illegal possession of a firearm and Molotov cocktails. He also pled guilty to one local charge in DC for having a pistol without a license.

Lonnie Coffman pled guilty to an Alabama-based charge of possession of an illegal firearm as well.

During the plea agreement hearing on Friday, there was some disagreement on if the Molotov cocktails found in his truck were too old to function. Coffman’s team initially argued the devices were old and the gas in them had evaporated. The objection was eventually dropped and he pled guilty.

Sentencing for Coffman is set for April 1, 2022. He faces three to five years in prison for the felony charges with the final sentence determined by the judge.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.