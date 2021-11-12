Dense fog for your morning commute

Happy Friday! The weekend is almost here but so is the cold.

A foggy start to the day across the Valley with most areas below 1/2 mile of visibility. Everyone is included in a Dense Fog Advisory this morning until 8 AM. It is a chilly start today as well with temperatures into the 30s and 40s. These are around 15 to 20 degrees colder than what we saw yesterday! Skies are mostly clear this morning as well, and with that and light wind, we are seeing some spotty fog across the Valley this morning. Temperatures today will still be mild, climbing into the low to mid 60s. Winds from the west today will be around 5 to 10 mph. Expect sunshine for much of the day, but there may be a few clouds later in the day that roll in from the northwest.

It will get even colder as we move into the weekend, which starts overnight tonight. With clear skies and calm winds overnight, we will drop down into the mid 30s in most spots. That means we will see some patchy frost. Saturday will be the coldest day of the next week as temperatures will stay into the upper 40s and low 50s despite plenty of sunshine. Wind from the northwest will be the culprit for that. Sunday looks gorgeous with nothing but sunshine, but it stays cool with highs into the mid to upper 50s and possibly a few 60s. The sunshine carries on into early next week!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

