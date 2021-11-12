Deals
Decatur woman finds letter to Veteran from President Truman after World War II

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman stumbled across a special piece of history and now is on a mission to return it to its rightful owner.

She hopes to return the letter to the family of veteran Elmer Clifford McMillian.
She hopes to return the letter to the family of veteran Elmer Clifford McMillian.(WAFF)

“I started shaking because I thought, ‘ok, this is important.’”

Cindy McConnell who lives in Decatur says she was getting ready to donate some old bibles her mother-in-law collected when she found an old letter.

“I got through reading it and I saw who signed it, and it said the White House. It was signed by Harry S. Truman,” McConnell said.

The letter was addressed to veteran Elmer Clifford McMillian, but McConnell doesn’t know where he’s from or any of his family.

The bible, where the letter was found was purchased at a yard sale years ago.

“This has got to be important to Elmer Clifford McMillian. That’s who it’s addressed to. And I would love to find the family of him and give this to him,” she said.

The letter reads in part, “I extend the heartfelt thanks to a grateful nation. As one of the nation’s finest you undertook the most severe task one can become called upon to perform. We now look to you for leadership and example in further exalting our country in peace, Harry S. Truman.”

According to a national archives government site, President Truman sent out the letters to veterans in 1945 after World War II.

McConnell says she hopes someone who sees this story will know this veteran or his family.

“I felt like it was something special because it was put inside this bible. I just think the bible is the heart. “

If the name Elmer Clifford McMillian rings any bells for you, we have an email address so you can reach out to Cindy by emailing her at: nana.mcconnell132@gmail.com

