City of Decatur announces new public recycling campaign

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur’s Recycling Department announced a new campaign ahead of America Recycles Day.

According to Decatur officials, the new campaign will reduce both household chemical waste and provide more public recycling receptacles for residents to use.

The Recycling Department established six new, public recycling containers as a part of “Do your part, Decatur!”. The containers can be found here:

· Decatur City Hall – Front and Side Entrances (402 Lee Street NE)

· Ingalls Harbor Pavilion & Event Center (802-A Wilson Street NW)

· Princess Theatre (112 2nd Avenue NE)

· Rhodes Ferry Park (100 Market Street NW)

· Old State Bank (925 Bank Street NE)

The stations listed will be available 24/7 and will serve as the first six community recycling access points, according to the City of Decatur.

The Recycling Department wants to also remind the Decatur community of, House Chemical Collection Day, one of its longest-running community outreach events.

House Chemical Collection Day is held on the second Saturday of every month. Residents are encouraged to bring unused household chemicals to 1802 Central Parkway for safe disposal between the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

