Children receive COVID-19 vaccination in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kids ages 5-11 are now rolling up their sleeves to get the vaccine. That’s after the CDC gave the green light to pediatric vaccinations last week.

10-year-old Maranda held her mom’s hand as she nervously waited to get her first dose of the vaccine

“I don’t like getting shots,”

But just a few seconds later: “My face may not have expressed that, but it’s not as bad as I thought it would be.”

She is one of the 70 children from age 5-11 that have received their first dose of the vaccine at Chad’s Payless Pharmacy in Florence.

“It makes me feel better because now we can all be safer.”

Parents like Gwendolyn Reeves are breathing a sigh of relief now that her entire family is one step closer to being fully vaccinated. But her son, not so much.

“I’m a little bit nervous,” said Landyn Reeves.

However, after Landyn received the vaccine he said he did not feel anything. Pharmacist, Frances Heinze said they received a shipment of 300 vaccines and can receive more.

“We’ve tried to stay on the forefront of educating ourselves on the vaccine and to really be a resource for our community and try to get the vaccine so we can supply it and vaccinate the community as well,” said Heinze,

Anyone wanting to get their child vaccinated can come any time without any appointment necessary.

