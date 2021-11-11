Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Showers are moving in from the late morning and pushing east this afternoon. We could also see a few thunderstorms fire up in the next few hours as this cold front continues to push through.

Periods of heavy rain are expected, but the back half will see rain ease and a rapid clearing for the evening hours. We are expecting up to .5″ in totals.

Although the rain looks to quit overnight into your Friday AM, cooler temperatures are sticking around. The 30s to start off your Friday morning and a slow climb into the 60s for highs. Sunshine will return for your weekend, but temps take a hit.

The 40s and 50s will appear on our next 10 days for highs as we see the full impacts of a cold front making its way across Alabama.

