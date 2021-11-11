Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Substitute teacher shortage forcing school districts to go online

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - School leaders in Florence City School District and Lauderdale County have had to shift plans in the last few weeks because there aren’t enough substitute teachers, leaving both schools with only one option: going virtual on Friday.

“We’ve had teachers covering multiple teachers classes, administrators covering classes,” said Florence Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw,

Dr. Shaw said this has been an ongoing problem.

“We’ve been hit hard with a substitute teacher shortage. Not just now. We’ve been battling substitute teacher shortages all year long,” said Shaw,

A survey from Education Week found that 40% of district leaders and principals would call their staff situation “severe” or “very severe” this year.

Lauderdale County schools are also feeling those effects.

Superintendent Jerry Hill released a statement saying they will be virtual on Friday too because of sub shortage.

Dr. Shaw said they’ve tried to come up with ways to bring in more subs.

“The mitigation was us trying to hire our own permanent subs for $20 an hour and us trying to bring in retired teachers at $30 an hour. That’s one of the ways that we’ve tried to do that,” said Shaw.

He said although the problem still persists their number one goal is to continue to educate the students.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: RFCU Facebook page
Some Redstone Federal Credit Union customers affected by fraud attack
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
Juveniles involved in high-speed chase in Prattville connected to Somerville Church vandalism
The Huntsville Police Department have opened a shooting investigation after one person was shot...
Man dies following McVay Street shooting, death investigation underway
Garrett Walker
‘There are no words to describe our loss’: Missing UA student’s body found
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying these four...
Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying subjects

Latest News

Rain Tomorrow
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Juvenile crime spree
Counselor reacts to Morgan County juvenile crime spree
Timing out the rain for Veterans Day Thursday
Timing out the rain for Veterans Day Thursday
Long-term sheriff retiring
Long-time Lauderdale County Sheriff set to retire