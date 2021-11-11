Deals
Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville

Shooting investigation underway
Shooting investigation underway(Huntsville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday afternoon.

According to Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to Stadium Apartments in the 3200 Block of Westheimer Drive around 4 p.m. in reference to the shooting. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. WAFF 48 is told a suspect was detained at the scene.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with 48 News for updates on this story.

