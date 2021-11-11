Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Reward offered for information of Opelika baby Jane Doe

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the...
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the skeletal remains of a little girl found in 2012 in Opelika.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the skeletal remains of a little girl found in 2012 in Opelika.

The remains were found on Jan. 28, 2012 at a trailer park on Hurst Street. According to authorities, it’s estimated the child died between 2010 and 2011, focusing on the summer or fall of 2011.

Authorities estimated the child to be 4-7 years old and had medium length black hair styled in corn rolls. Her height, weight, and eye color cannot be determined. An anthropological assessment of her bones suggest she had likely been abused and malnourished in life. An anthropological assessment of her bones suggest she had likely been abused and malnourished in life

Officials recovered a long-sleeve pink shirt with heart buttons and small ruffles near the neckline. However, it is unknown if it belonged to the child.

CrimeStoppers say testing on her bones suggest she was born and raised in Alabama or one of the surrounding southern states, and the investigation has revealed she possibly had ties to the Orlando, Florida, area.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of baby Jane Doe is asked to call the Opelika Police at 334-705-5220 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron King
Man charged with assault following Tuesday night shooting
UAH student injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle accident
Man in serious condition following pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Huntsville
The 2021 Veteran's Day Parade will now begin at 10:00 a.m. due to weather.
Watch the 2021 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Huntsville
UAB Hospital delivers record-breaking premature baby SOURCE: UAB Hospital
‘Curtis was a fighter’: UAB Hospital delivers record-breaking premature baby

Latest News

Read more below on the traffic disruption
I-565 overhead sign structure damaged following early morning collision
Groundbreaking set for next week in Athens
Bucc-ee’s groundbreaking set for next week, inspires development in southern Athens
Three new hotels coming to Athens
Three hotels coming to fast-growing Athens
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers