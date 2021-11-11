I-565 overhead sign structure damaged following early morning collision

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic on I-565 was delayed on Thursday following an early morning collision involving a truck and a sign bridge.

According to Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation, the vehicle involved in the collision that damaged the overhead sign structure, was a dump truck owned by the contractor on the I-565 resurfacing project. The collision occurred around 5:15 a.m., according to Madison Police Department.

Burkett said ALDOT construction inspection personnel and contractor crews were in the vicinity and responded quickly. Emergency removal of the overhead signs and sign structure caused lanes on the major highway to close for several hours.

The signs, sign bridge, and outside uprights for the sign bridge were removed in order to ensure the safety of motorists. Lanes did not reopen until approximately 11:45 a.m.

According to Burkett, there is not a current timetable for repair or replacement for the sign bridge. ALDOT is gathering information, and assessing damage and needed repairs.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.