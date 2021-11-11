National meat shortage strains small businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The national meat shortage is putting a strain on businesses everywhere. With increased prices, more mom-and-pop shops are having to put the strain on their customers. Uping their prices so they can stay in business, while also hoping their loyal customers won’t turn to other retailers with cheaper prices.

Brickyard meats in Cullman is battling two fronts, skyrocketing prices of their main product.

“Ribeyes have been absolutely ridiculous. Chicken has almost doubled in price,” said Co-owner of Brickyard meats, Tamara Robinson.

Also, a workforce crisis.

“We are having a difficult time finding employees that we can keep and pay,” said Robinson.

Robinson says it ranges from the best cuts of steak.

“Ribeyes were 14.99 a pound. Now they are 21.99 a pound,” said Robinson.

Even poultry is giving sticker shock.

“Dark meat chicken has always been dirt cheap and it’s almost like they usually try to give it away, but even that has doubled in cost,” said Robinson.

It’s not just happening here. This is part of a national meat shortage.

The average price of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs has gone up 11.9 percent from a year ago.

Global Business Columnist and Associate Editor of Financial Times, Rana Foroohar says this is going to impact the economy.

“What that means is that people are not going to be eating as well. They’re certainly not going to be eating out as much. They’re not going to be buying expensive items in the grocery. And you know, food, fuel, rental prices: these are what most people spend most of their money on.”

For small businesses like Robinson’s, it will always come down to customer service.

“We try to have sales as much as possible. We are doing the best we can for you.,” said Robinson.

This kind of strain is happening in almost every industry in America. Inflation has skyrocketed over the past year, rising more than 6 percent. The biggest increase in 31 years.

Many experts hope that as the pandemic fades away so do the supply chain issues.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.