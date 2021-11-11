Man in serious condition following pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Huntsville Wednesday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a male pedestrian was hit around 7:12 p.m. The crash occurred on Governors Drive and Whitesburg Drive.

WAFF 48 is told the man sustained a head injury and was transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

