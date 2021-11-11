Man charged with assault following Tuesday night shooting

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on an assault charge Wednesday following a Tuesday night shooting that injured one person in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville Police, one person was shot on Bremerton Drive, which is right off Zierdt Road, around 5 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Police say Aaron King, 32, was booked into the Madison County Jail around 7 p.m. tonight.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. WAFF 48 spoke to neighbors who say they saw tactical vehicles and heard loudspeakers during the shooting.

The SWAT unit on the scene was not there in an official capacity, according to HPD. The team was in the area training and was there was for observation.

