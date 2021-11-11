Deals
Emergency crews on scene of pedestrian vs. vehicle accident near UAH

(WPTA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are on the scene of a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident near the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville Wednesday night.

According to HEMSI, a female was hit on Holmes Avenue while she was riding her bicycle. Officials with HEMSI are currently on the scene of the accident.

The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition, according to Don Webster. There are no further details at this time. WAFF 48 is heading to the scene, we will update this story as we learn more.

