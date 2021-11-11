Deals
Decatur City Council holds meeting for public input revolving new Aquadome

$35 million of the near $100 million settlement with 3M is going toward plans to rebuild the Aquadome in Decatur over chemical contamination that will eventually cause the standing building to close.
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur City Council held a special called work session Wednesday night for members of the public to share their input on the City’s proposed plan to replace the Aquadome. These plans are coming after that recent near $100 million dollar settlement with 3M.

$35 million of that settlement is going toward plans to rebuild the Aquadome in Decatur over chemical contamination that will eventually cause the standing building to close. The proposed site is about one block from Downtown Decatur and about a mile from the current Aquadome.

The meeting had a large community turnout. There was positive and negative feedback from residents. Some of the positive notes include that there are a lot of places to eat nearby which is ideal for kids after playing and practices. Also, the revenue that the new Aquadome and its location would bring.

Some of the concerns are how kids who live near the current Aquadome will get there, and if there will be transportation. Many people want the council to look at multiple locations. Another concern was the transparency of the council on this decision.

Councilman Billy Jackson represents District 1, the District in which the Aquadome is located. Jackson was not present at the work session and says the meeting is about pretending to get input, but the decision is already made.

Community input quotes:

“Something like this, look at the revenue it would bring in. And also look at the opportunities it would give everybody to live breathe walk swim everything.”

“It’s big impact on those kids in those areas in those project areas. And I have seen it for myself on my lunch break and go check on my own kids. And just so they can get there easily, cause they’re walking, just trying to walk across railroad tracks to get to a destination and they can’t get there. So I just wanted to say looking at more than one area that can benefit all of us as a whole, all of our children as a whole.”

“Because most of those kids that attend the Aquadome in the afternoon, they do have to walk, or they are dropped off by the school bus. If you put it here further from where these kids are, crime rates will go up when kids don’t have time for things they want to do.”

On Monday, the council is expected to vote on authorizing the Decatur Mayor to potentially acquire the multiple properties on the proposed site.

