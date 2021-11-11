Crime of the Week: cooler theft in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nice coolers can be pricey but some want to go the cheap way and just steal them. But it could end up costing them so much more and earning you some cold hard cash.

It’s not exactly a cutting-edge strategy, but knives were used as a distraction by some sneaky shoplifters.

Huntsville police tell us, three people entered Saint Nick’s Knives at Parkway Place Mall. While one man distracted the manager, claiming he wanted to look at knives, two women grabbed two Yeti Coolers inside the store. After swiping the coolers, these three didn’t cool their heels. They took off! Take a good look at this video surveillance. Do you know the trio of thieves? If you do, you could be in line, for a four-figure reward.

Ashley Adina Shavers is wanted for Theft by Deception. Police say she scammed someone by claiming they needed to send money to get a loved one bonded out of jail.

Kelli Nicole Hutchins wasn’t supposed to legally have a firearm, but officers say, she was armed.

Tyler Dewayne Hicks is facing an assault charge after an altercation with a juvenile during an alteration to a pickup basketball game.

Zoltan Antal Simon is wanted for Identity Theft. Investigators say he took pictures of a friend’s bank cards and then removed money from the so-called friend’s account using a cash app service.

Anthony Lynn Emerson is a Registered Sex Offender, who wasn’t living where he was registered with law enforcement.

If you know anything about this week’s Valley’s Wanted, your tip could qualify you for up to $1,000. You can call 53-CRIME, text or email your tips

