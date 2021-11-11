Deals
Cool weekend ahead in north Alabama

By Brad Travis
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Clouds will move out this evening and a clear sky will greet you Friday morning.

We expect temperatures to fall into the 30s the next three nights. Expect a nice Friday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Another cold front will move in late Friday evening.

Expect a shot of colder air for Saturday with a northwest breeze at 10-15 mph. Highs Saturday will only be around 50. Another frost and freeze possible early Sunday. Afternoon highs Sunday will reach the middle 50s. Happy Veterans Day!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

