Car crashes into Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in the hospital and a home is damaged after a car crashed into a house Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say a man crashed his car into his neighbor’s yard. The collision happened around 3 p.m. on Halstead Court in Huntsville.

Officials tell us the driver claims the car suddenly accelerated and landed in the front yard of this home on Halstead Court. The driver had to be cut out of his and transported to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injures.

