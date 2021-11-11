Bucc-ee’s groundbreaking set for next week, inspires development in southern Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The new Bucc-ee’s is getting closer to becoming a reality in Athens. The groundbreaking is happening on Wednesday, November 17.

It’s getting built in southern Athens on the southeastern corner of I-65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road. It’s set to be a large 54,000 square foot center with about 120 gas pumps.

The city of Athens is putting $35 million dollars into the upcoming Bucc-ee’s. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks says he’s expecting a huge return on his investment.

Bucc-ee’s is expected to bring in around 200 new jobs. It’s also giving the city $35,000 per year to help fund community groups, activities and programs over the next 20 years.

Another $3.5 million is going to help cover infrastructure and development costs, including extending Lindsay Lane across Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to get to the travel center.

The Athens city council agreed to invest about $13 million into sewer lines in southern Athens. Mayor Marks says he’s preparing for Bucc-ee’s to infuse new life into the area. He believes it’ll attract new businesses and residents, developing an area that hasn’t seen much activity. “Well, it’s such a destination site for the people that’s on the interstate, to give people an opportunity to take at Athens, to look at our whole area. We develop as a region around this area. I’m excited it is in the city limits of Athens.”

The mayor believes it could open as early as summer 2023 but the developers haven’t released an official completion date.

