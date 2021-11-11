48 First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms move in by midday with gusty winds

Happy Veterans Day! Thank you to all who have served!

Clouds moved in overnight while you were asleep, and we are waking up to a warmer morning. Temperatures have hung in the mid-50s for much of the Valley and that south wind is helping to warm things up as well. Gusts of 15 to 25 mph are already picking up this morning and will likely stay strong as we move through the middle of the day. We may have the occasional gust of 30+ mph at times as well. Clouds will stay steady this morning before the line of showers & storms moves in. Storms will be possible as early as 9 AM for the Mississippi & Alabama state-line. These will continue to move to the east to the I-65 corridor by 10 to 11 AM. As the line rolls in it will bring gusty winds and heavy downpours. These showers will be heaviest across Northeast Alabama as they move in after noon.

Rain totals from this will be around a tenth to two tenths for areas west of I-65, but a quarter to a half inch in northeast Alabama. Rainfall will clear out by the 5 to 6 PM timeframe and we will clear out overnight. The clearer we get, the cooler we will be on Friday morning. Most likely waking up in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Friday will be much cooler with highs into the low 60s, and west winds at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday will be even colder with temperatures into the mid 30s to start. The afternoon will be quite chilly with highs only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

