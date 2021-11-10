Wednesday Evening Forecast

Dry and mostly sunny for your late Wednesday afternoon with temperatures into the 70s. Tonight, added cloud coverage will push in, but conditions continue to be mild with lows into the 50s.

Enjoy the sunshine and 70s because we are looking at a cold snap to finish off your workweek.

Starting Thursday, we will see showers move in for the late morning and afternoon hours, then linger throughout portions of your evening. Light in nature, rain will be persistent. We are expecting up to .5″ in totals.

Although the rain looks to quit overnight into your Friday AM, cooler temperatures are sticking around. The 30s are scheduled for your Friday morning and a slow climb into the 60s for highs. Sunshine will return for your weekend, but temps take a hit.

The 40s and 50s will appear on our next 10 days for highs as we see the full impacts of a cold front passing through.

