WARNING: GRAPHIC - Man wanted for shooting dog in the neck with crossbow

Woods
Woods(Walker County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Walker County Sheriff’s Office, a man has is wanted for cruelty to a dog 1st degree.

Deputies said Ralph Lynn Woods has an arrest warrant out for him for shooting a dog in the neck with a crossbow.

They made a post via Facebook on Tuesday night with a very graphic photo of the dog, here.

