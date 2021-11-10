Sheffield leaders pass hurdles to moving multi-million dollar federal investment

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheffield leaders just officially authorized the federal grant to move a sewer line that runs along the Tennessee River Bluff.

The next steps are during the right of way and getting construction bids.

Sheffield Utilities received a $4,372,355 grant from the U.S. Economic Department Administration. They applied for the grant back in January.

The total cost is almost $6 million. Sheffield utilities say they’ll throw in about 1 point 4 million dollars to move and fix up the pipe that was built in the late 1950s or early 1960s.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, it became a major concern during severe flooding in 2019 and then again in 2020. It came apart, letting raw sewage get into the Tennessee River.

“Due to the fluctuation of the Tennesee River floods throughout the last few years, there are holes in that, says the Executive Director of the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, Keith Jones. “So, it presents a potential of environmental issues. It also, for some reason, contaminated the Tennessee River so we’re talking about drinking water, we’re also talking about impacts of industry.”

Several agencies are working together on this, and they’re clearing obstacles that have been standing in the way.

“Recently, we finally authorized. We had to get a lot of approvals from a lot of different organizations: governmental organizations and Native Americans, even, to get an environmental test,” says Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley. “I think that was the last hurdle we had to get over.”

The plan is to move the sewage list station to Riverfront Park near the city’s water treatment facility. They are also set to build a new pump station.

Mayor Steve Stanley says the project is set to take two years.

