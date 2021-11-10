Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Sheffield leaders pass hurdles to moving multi-million dollar federal investment

Set to replace flooding sewage pipe
By Megan Plotka
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheffield leaders just officially authorized the federal grant to move a sewer line that runs along the Tennessee River Bluff.

The next steps are during the right of way and getting construction bids.

Sheffield Utilities received a $4,372,355 grant from the U.S. Economic Department Administration. They applied for the grant back in January.

The total cost is almost $6 million. Sheffield utilities say they’ll throw in about 1 point 4 million dollars to move and fix up the pipe that was built in the late 1950s or early 1960s.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, it became a major concern during severe flooding in 2019 and then again in 2020. It came apart, letting raw sewage get into the Tennessee River.

“Due to the fluctuation of the Tennesee River floods throughout the last few years, there are holes in that, says the Executive Director of the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, Keith Jones. “So, it presents a potential of environmental issues. It also, for some reason, contaminated the Tennessee River so we’re talking about drinking water, we’re also talking about impacts of industry.”

Several agencies are working together on this, and they’re clearing obstacles that have been standing in the way.

“Recently, we finally authorized. We had to get a lot of approvals from a lot of different organizations: governmental organizations and Native Americans, even, to get an environmental test,” says Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley. “I think that was the last hurdle we had to get over.”

The plan is to move the sewage list station to Riverfront Park near the city’s water treatment facility. They are also set to build a new pump station.

Mayor Steve Stanley says the project is set to take two years.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying these four...
Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying subjects
Jenna Marion was arrested by Florence Police Friday November 5.
Woman arrested after police find children living in poor conditions
(Source: WALB)
Huntsville man succumbs to car crash injuries days later
David Allen was charged with a DUI on Sunday.
Lawrence County deputy arrested on DUI charges
Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds

Latest News

Native Americans & COVID-19
Disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Native Americans
New pipe in Sheffield following grant authorization
New pipe in Sheffield following grant authorization
Byron Keith Shirey, accused of killing his father Charles Shirey in 2017 in the hallway at the...
Closing arguments begin for son accused of killing his father in Dutton
New analysis names Decatur as toxic air hot-spot
New analysis shines light on Decatur’s toxic air