Retired trooper announces candidacy for Limestone County sheriff

Retired state trooper Chris Carter announced his candidacy for Limestone County Sheriff on Wednesday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A retired state trooper announced his candidacy for Limestone County sheriff on Wednesday.

Chris Carter is a retired state trooper post commander who was responsible for supervising troopers in the three counties that encompasses the Huntsville Post. He believes he is perfect for the job due to his law enforcement leadership.

Carter began his law enforcement career as a correctional officer at the Limestone County Correctional Facility back in 1995. One year later, he joined the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency as a trooper and served in several roles until his retirement in 2019. Now, Carter is coming out of retirement to try and serve his community once again.

“After much consideration, many conversations and prayer, I have decided to run for Sheriff of Limestone County,” Carter said. “I see a need for a law enforcement professional and not a politician. A need for a business-minded person with a fresh set of eyes. The citizens of this county and employees of the Department deserve a leader that possesses proven law enforcement leadership who will hire and promote based on merit alone.”

Carter already has some competition. Fred Sloss announced his candidacy last week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

