Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Prosecutors seek 4+ years in prison for ‘QAnon Shaman’

Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," an example by asking for a...
Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," an example by asking for a prison term of longer than 4 years.(Source: Alexandria Adult Detention Center via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Justice is seeking to make an example of the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” with prosecutors asking for a prison sentence of more than four years.

Jacob Chansley quickly became the face of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after pictures of him inside the building emerged.

Wearing face paint, no shirt and a horned, furry headdress while shouting into a bullhorn, Chansley is easily identifiable.

He was one of the first rioters to make it inside the building, and carried an American flag on a speared pole, which prosecutors have called a weapon.

Chansley said he has mental health issues and believed he was entering the Capitol on then-President Donald Trump’s invitation.

Federal prosecutors are asking for a sentence of 51 months in prison followed by three years on supervised release.

The severity of that sentence is largely an attempt to set an example and discourage future rioters.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: RFCU Facebook page
Some Redstone Federal Credit Union customers affected by fraud attack
The Huntsville Police Department have opened a shooting investigation after one person was shot...
Man dies following McVay Street shooting, death investigation underway
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
Juveniles involved in high-speed chase in Prattville connected to Somerville Church vandalism
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying these four...
Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying subjects
Garrett Walker
‘There are no words to describe our loss’: Missing UA student’s body found

Latest News

Huntsville COVID-19 community briefing
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Biden to host Canada’s Trudeau, López Obrador at White House
President Joe Biden is seeing disappointing poll numbers, but the Biden administration is...
Biden to showcase Baltimore as fertile ground for his agenda
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing