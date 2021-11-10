One injured in Huntsville shooting

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a shooting in Huntsville Tuesday evening.

According to Huntsville Police, a person was shot on Bremerton Drive, which is right off Zierdt Road, around 5 p.m. this evening.

Police say someone was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. WAFF 48 spoke to neighbors who say they saw tactical vehicles and heard loudspeakers during the shooting.

The SWAT unit on the scene was not there in an official capacity, according to HPD. The team was in the area training and was there was for observation. No one is in custody at this time

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.