Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Huntsville Hospital accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11

Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Health officials hailed shots for kids ages 5 to 11 as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital is now accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11.

HH announced first dose appointments for the Pfizer vaccine begin Friday, Nov. 12, from 2 – 6 p.m. in the Jaycee Community Building at John Hunt Park.

Birth certificates or passports are required to verify that children are at least 5 years old. According to hospital officials, a guardian or parent must be present to sign the legal consent for the child to be vaccinated. Parents will also be required to show a photo ID and proof of guardianship.

Click here to schedule an appointment for your child.

EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: RFCU Facebook page
Some Redstone Federal Credit Union customers affected by fraud attack
The Huntsville Police Department have opened a shooting investigation after one person was shot...
Man dies following McVay Street shooting, death investigation underway
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
Juveniles involved in high-speed chase in Prattville connected to Somerville Church vandalism
Garrett Walker
‘There are no words to describe our loss’: Missing UA student’s body found
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying these four...
Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying subjects

Latest News

James Ball
Fort Payne man arrested on multiple child porn charges
Some of the state’s doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for children are already in Alabama.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 is now in Alabama
Gregory Lamar Nix, 52.
Ala. man arrested for assault on law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Wade Allen Waldrop
Cullman Co. judge sentences convicted child rapist to 119 years in prison