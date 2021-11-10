Huntsville Hospital accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital is now accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11.

HH announced first dose appointments for the Pfizer vaccine begin Friday, Nov. 12, from 2 – 6 p.m. in the Jaycee Community Building at John Hunt Park.

Birth certificates or passports are required to verify that children are at least 5 years old. According to hospital officials, a guardian or parent must be present to sign the legal consent for the child to be vaccinated. Parents will also be required to show a photo ID and proof of guardianship.

Click here to schedule an appointment for your child.

