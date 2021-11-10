Deals
Huntsville COVID-19 community briefing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville area COVID-19 team will hold a community briefing Wednesday.

The meeting begins at 12:00 p.m. at the first floor chambers of Huntsville City Hall.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and neurologist and Madison County Medical Society President Dr. Aruna Arora.

WAFF 48 News will have a live stream of the event at the video above and on our official Facebook page when the meeting begins at noon.

