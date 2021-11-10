Huntsville COVID-19 community briefing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville area COVID-19 team will hold a community briefing Wednesday.

The meeting begins at 12:00 p.m. at the first floor chambers of Huntsville City Hall.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and neurologist and Madison County Medical Society President Dr. Aruna Arora.

