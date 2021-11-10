Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Fort Payne man arrested on a dozen child porn charges

James Ball
James Ball(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne man is facing a dozen child pornography charges in DeKalb County Wednesday evening.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible underage pornographic material at a residence on County Road 659 in Fort Payne.

According to deputies, James Robert Ball, 30, of Fort Payne was charged with 12 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

“I would like to thank Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for working so diligently and getting this case solved so quickly, protecting our children will always be our top priority. Child pornography is a despicable crime that affects all members of society and it will not be tolerated,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: RFCU Facebook page
Some Redstone Federal Credit Union customers affected by fraud attack
The Huntsville Police Department have opened a shooting investigation after one person was shot...
Man dies following McVay Street shooting, death investigation underway
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
Juveniles involved in high-speed chase in Prattville connected to Somerville Church vandalism
Garrett Walker
‘There are no words to describe our loss’: Missing UA student’s body found
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying these four...
Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying subjects

Latest News

Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
Huntsville Hospital accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11
Some of the state’s doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for children are already in Alabama.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 is now in Alabama
Gregory Lamar Nix, 52.
Ala. man arrested for assault on law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Wade Allen Waldrop
Cullman Co. judge sentences convicted child rapist to 119 years in prison