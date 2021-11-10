Former Lee County DA sentenced to jail time in Colbert County hearing

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The former Lee County District Attorney is headed to jail.

He was sentenced here at Colbert county courthouse because in this case there was a state-appointed judge

A measure of grace and mercy that’s what former Lee county district attorney Brandon Hughes asked for in his sentencing. Hughes was sentenced to ten months in the Lee County Jail after his request to serve his time in community corrections was denied.

“You know it’s not what we wanted. Obviously the ten months we were asking for community corrections which I feel like would have been the appropriate place to serve the ten months. The judge obviously disagrees with us and we respect her decision,” said Hughes lawyer, Richard White.

He pleaded guilty to an ethics violation for using funds from the DA’s budget to settle a sex discrimination claim filed against him. He was also convicted of perjury for giving false statements to a lee county grand jury.

White said they do believe the sentence itself was just.

“I do think at the end of the day, the sentencing itself, based on the trial. I think its a fair sentence that the attorney general’s office and us came up with,” said White.

Three people including his wife and the mother of Aniah Blanchard who was kidnapped and murdered in 2019 testified as character witnesses.

His attorneys asked the judge to let him service his sentence in protective custody in Lee County Jail to be close to his family.

“He’s going to be in protective services anywhere he is with his former position. The number one reason for it is because he is going to be close to his family and we thought that was appropriate,” said attorney, David Vickers.

He has 48 hours to turn himself into the Lee County Jail.

