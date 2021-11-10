Deals
Florence mother arrested after welfare check faces felony child neglect charges

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police officers found four children in at an apartment on Hermitage Drive Friday night after responding to a welfare check.

“The apartment was in disarray. Clothes everywhere, bugs. Human feces were all over the place. Horrible horrible smell,” said Florence Police Sgt., Cliff Billingsley.

Jenna Marion was arrested and charged with assault-torture/willful abuse of a child-family and endangering the welfare of a child.

“Someone heard the female telling the kids to get everything cleaned up. She was yelling at the kids to clean stuff up and they responded,” said Billingsley.

These are both felony charges.

“In today’s world, there’s no excuse in the United States, in Florence, Alabama. There’s no excuse for kids to be living like that and there’s plenty of help out there for people,” said Billingsley.

The children were taken into the custody of DHR.

“Calls like this are very disheartening. It really bothers officers and DHR workers, everybody involved want to prevent this from happening and understand that these people can get help,” said Billingsley.

Marion is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center with bail set at $16,000.

