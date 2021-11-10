Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

First tenant at Morgan Center Business Park

The entrance to the Morgan Center Business Park as seen on Tuesday evening. [JERONIMO...
The entrance to the Morgan Center Business Park as seen on Tuesday evening. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY](waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The multimillion-dollar Morgan Center Business Park in Hartselle will get its first tenant after a decade of being vacant, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

Cerrowire LLC. is planning to build a $100 million, 270,000-square-foot facility at Morgan Center, according to the company.

According to the project agreement approved Tuesday by the Morgan County Industrial Park and Economic Development Cooperative District, the jobs will have an average hourly wage of at least $25.99 per full-time employee plus benefits.

The new plant, referred to as Project Phoenix until publicly announced, will produce metal-clad cable. The company’s President Stewart Smallwood said, which will be marketed to commercial construction contractors.

“The last three or four years we’ve realized significant growth and our customers have been asking for us to get into this product category. It’s a very popular cable in the market today,” he told the Decatur Daily. “It’s less labor-intensive so electricians who are struggling with labor prefer to go to MC cable so they can hang it and install it faster than the traditional conduit and wires. We need to add MC cable into our package to be relevant in the market space.”

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head over to our news partner’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: RFCU Facebook page
Some Redstone Federal Credit Union customers affected by fraud attack
The Huntsville Police Department have opened a shooting investigation after one person was shot...
Man dies following McVay Street shooting, death investigation underway
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
Juveniles involved in high-speed chase in Prattville connected to Somerville Church vandalism
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying these four...
Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying subjects
Garrett Walker
‘There are no words to describe our loss’: Missing UA student’s body found

Latest News

Huntsville COVID-19 community briefing
Brandon Spinner shows you what socks got the most votes for What to Wear Wednesday November 10.
What to Wear Wednesday
One injured in Huntsville shooting
We're told the markers were left in a rental house.
Markers stolen off of three Huntsville Veteran graves