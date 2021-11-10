First tenant at Morgan Center Business Park

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The multimillion-dollar Morgan Center Business Park in Hartselle will get its first tenant after a decade of being vacant, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

Cerrowire LLC. is planning to build a $100 million, 270,000-square-foot facility at Morgan Center, according to the company.

According to the project agreement approved Tuesday by the Morgan County Industrial Park and Economic Development Cooperative District, the jobs will have an average hourly wage of at least $25.99 per full-time employee plus benefits.

The new plant, referred to as Project Phoenix until publicly announced, will produce metal-clad cable. The company’s President Stewart Smallwood said, which will be marketed to commercial construction contractors.

“The last three or four years we’ve realized significant growth and our customers have been asking for us to get into this product category. It’s a very popular cable in the market today,” he told the Decatur Daily. “It’s less labor-intensive so electricians who are struggling with labor prefer to go to MC cable so they can hang it and install it faster than the traditional conduit and wires. We need to add MC cable into our package to be relevant in the market space.”

