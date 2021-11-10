Deals
Disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Native Americans

Native American Heritage Month
By Megan Plotka
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The month of November is Native American Heritage Month, honoring the people who have been right here in Alabama for hundreds of years.

Right now, the heart many Native communities are struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic. Local leaders say COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on the community.

Just like everyone else, they’ve been fighting COVID 19 for almost two years now, but they say it’s hit their community harder than most.

Nationwide, American and Alaskan Natives were hospitalized and died from COVID-19 at a higher rate than any other racial group in the U.S. Infection rates are 3.5 times higher than the national average.

According to the Health Affairs journal, Native Americans have to fight both the virus and longstanding inequalities in health care, community investment and health education.

The tribe most present in northern Alabama is the Echoda Cherokee tribe. Their chief, Charlotte Hallmark, says it hasn’t just been impacting the health of her tribe but she’s also afraid that not being able to gather will hurt the future of her tribe. “Well, to Indian people, its important to be together. People just want to be together. I guess people can start visting to some extent, but I think at some point it would just disintegrate the whole tribe.”

According to the Health Affairs journal, Native Americans are one of the groups with the highest vaccination rates.

However, that trend does not appear to be happening in Alabama. The state estimates just 13 percent of Alabama’s Native American population is vaccinated.

