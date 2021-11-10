Decatur police need help identifying suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is asking for your help in identifying someone it believes is suspected of a crime.

The person pictured above is suspected of breaking and entering into multiple vehicles in southwest Decatur in late October, according to Police.

Police say the suspect appeared to be on foot and alone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tony Vest at (256) 341-4637 or tvest@decatur-al.gov.

