Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Arby’s will soon sell fry-flavored vodkas

Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.
Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.(Source: Arby's via Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Arby’s is planning to offer “two delicious and distinctive flavors of vodka” to its 21-and-older fans.

On Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced its new Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.

The limited-edition, 80-proof vodkas are made by Tattersall Distilling “from high-quality potatoes” and are distilled with ingredients that “pay homage” to the “flavor profiles” of the fries, Arby’s parent company Inspire Brands said in a news release.

The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, and the Crinkle Fry Vodka is made with kosher salt and sugar, the company said.

The vodkas each cost $59.99, including shipping and handling.

Starting Nov. 18, they’ll be available in limited quantities at ArbysVodka.com for residents of California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: RFCU Facebook page
Some Redstone Federal Credit Union customers affected by fraud attack
The Huntsville Police Department have opened a shooting investigation after one person was shot...
Man dies following McVay Street shooting, death investigation underway
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
Juveniles involved in high-speed chase in Prattville connected to Somerville Church vandalism
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying these four...
Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying subjects
Garrett Walker
‘There are no words to describe our loss’: Missing UA student’s body found

Latest News

Huntsville COVID-19 community briefing
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
LIVE: Rittenhouse says first man he shot threatened to kill him
Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly testified Wednesday that defendant Greg McMichael made...
GRAPHIC: Greg McMichael described Ahmaud Arbery as ‘trapped like a rat’ before slaying, officer says
Retired state trooper Chris Carter announced his candidacy for Limestone County Sheriff on...
Retired trooper announces candidacy for Limestone County sheriff