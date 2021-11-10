Another day in the 70s before Veterans Day showers & storms

Happy Wednesday! Once more day of the nice warm weather before things go topsy turvy.

Once again waking up to a stunning morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are wide ranging this morning with some communities in the low 40s and other neighborhoods near the 50-degree mark. Some spots are seeing some fog, but it isn’t much of an issue. Either way, it is a morning you’ll need a sweatshirt or jacket. Temperatures will be warm once again today and we should have more sunshine throughout the day today than what we saw yesterday. High temperatures today will reach the low 70s once again. Wind will be southerly at 5 to 10 mph. Enjoy today because the changes race in tomorrow.

Clouds pick up overnight tonight & into tomorrow morning along with humidity due to a strong south wind. Gusts on Thursday will be from the south around 15 to 30 mph. While we will see clouds, it will still be warm for the first half of the day. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 60s, possible the low 70s. These will plummet after the cold front and line of storms moves in later in the day.

The cold front which will bring us showers and storms by the late morning or early afternoon. Heavy downpours along with some gusty winds are the main threats, but some lightning may be possible too. The timing of the rain will be the big question, especially with the Veterans Parade starting at 11 A.M. I believe the parade will be dry, but we will continue to watch this system and update you with the latest! Right now, the rain doesn’t look to reach I-65 until after 1 P.M.. Behind the front we are looking at a much cooler stretch with highs into the low to mid 50s and sunshine this weekend.

