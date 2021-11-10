Deals
Ala. man arrested for assault on law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Gregory Lamar Nix, 52.
Gregory Lamar Nix, 52.(Source: U.S. Department of Justice)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the United States Attorney’s Office:

An Alabama man was arrested on Wednesday for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Gregory Lamar Nix, 52, of Cleveland, Ala., is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges. He was arrested in Cleveland, Ala. and made his initial court appearance today in the Northern District of Alabama.

According to court documents, at approximately 2:21 p.m. on Jan. 6, video footage captures Nix banging the end of a white flagpole against the East House Doors, attempting to breach the U.S. Capitol building. Approximately six minutes later, Nix physically assaulted an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police, striking him with the flagpole and then thrusting and throwing the object at him. A few minutes later, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Nix attempted to smash the East House Doors’ glass panes with a black baton. He subsequently entered the building.

Since the arrest, Nix has been released on bond with special conditions.

Identity and preliminary court hearing for Nix is set for Friday, Nov. 19 at 9:45 a.m.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Birmingham Field Office. Assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Metropolitan Police Department, and the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the ten months since Jan. 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 210 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

