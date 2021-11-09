Traffic delays: accident on Hwy 431 between Monte Sano, Dug Hill Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle car crash on Highway 431 between Monte Sano and Dug Hill Road.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, four to six people were involved in the crash. One of the victims are still entrapped. WAFF 48 is told at least two people are in serious condition.

Car accident causes traffic delays (WAFF)

Three HEMSI units are on the scene along with Huntsville police. HPD says traffic on Highway 431 between Monte Sano and Dug Hill are being diverted in both directions due to the accident.

5:40pm Update. Four accidents in the Huntsville Metro area. Two on the Parkway. One eastbound HWY 72 on Chapman Mtn. Accident with injuries on HWY 431 at Dug Hill Road. pic.twitter.com/RGxvi2LMp5 — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) November 8, 2021

According to officials, traffic will be backed up for at least an hour. Motorists are advised to use Cecil Ashburn or Highway 72.

