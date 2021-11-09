Deals
Traffic delays: accident on Hwy 431 between Monte Sano, Dug Hill Road

(WPTA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle car crash on Highway 431 between Monte Sano and Dug Hill Road.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, four to six people were involved in the crash. One of the victims are still entrapped. WAFF 48 is told at least two people are in serious condition.

Three HEMSI units are on the scene along with Huntsville police. HPD says traffic on Highway 431 between Monte Sano and Dug Hill are being diverted in both directions due to the accident.

According to officials, traffic will be backed up for at least an hour. Motorists are advised to use Cecil Ashburn or Highway 72.

