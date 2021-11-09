Some Redstone Federal Credit Union customers affected by fraud attack

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you use Redstone Federal Credit Union, you should see if you were one of the customers who were affected by a fraud attack.

The credit union put out a press release that said a “small percentage of Redstone’s members” were affected by a fraud attack. The release states the company was made aware of the attacks that used Google test charges last week. After they were aware, they immediately began working on mitigating and blocking the attacks.

The attacks, according to the release, are when fraudsters take the first six digits of a financial institution’s debit card number and use software that tries to find the rest of the card’s numbers by trying millions of other potential card numbers in hopes of hitting the right one.

Credit union officials say many of the amounts were less than %10 per transaction. They say customers who were affected will be reimbursed as quickly as possible.

If you believe you were one of these customers who were affected by these fraud attacks, you are asked to log into your online banking or mobile app to complete a debit card dispute.

