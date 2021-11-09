Man injured in shooting Tuesday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department says that a man was injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Tuesday morning.

Police say they received a call about shots fired on Mc Vay Street at 8:55 a.m. November 9. A person we talked to at the scene works nearby, he said he heard five gunshots before police arrived.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Huntsville Hospital. Police say he was alive when he left the scene. Officers also said that they have a person of interest at the station.

This is a developing story, as we get more information we will update this story.

