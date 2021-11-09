Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

National Guard Soldier first woman to complete Army Sniper course

FILE - Due to her superior performance, her training staff and chain of command recommended she...
FILE - Due to her superior performance, her training staff and chain of command recommended she attend the sniper course, according to the U.S. Army.(Spc. John Bright)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (Gray News) – A female soldier with the Montana Army National Guard has become the first woman to complete the U.S. Army Sniper Course at Fort Benning, Georgia.

“We are extremely proud of this soldier’s achievement and recognize that this is a milestone for not only Montana, but the entire National Guard and Army,” said Maj. Gen. J. Peter Hronek, the adjutant general for Montana. “This soldier had to volunteer several times to reach this goal, which is a demonstration of her dedication and commitment to service.”

The soldier, who was not identified, enlisted in December 2020 and was sent to complete Infantry One Station Unit Training.

Due to her superior performance, her training staff and chain of command recommended she attend the sniper course, according to the U.S. Army.

The female soldier started the seven-week course in September 2021 and met every standard required to graduate. According to the U.S. Army, the course is designed to train soldiers in skills for long-range precision fire.

“She arrived prepared for training and physically conditioned to succeed. We are proud of the results of her efforts and the quality training provided by the sniper course cadre. We wish her luck as she heads back to her unit as a U.S. Army Sniper Course-qualified sniper,” said Capt. David Wright, battalion commander, U.S. Army Sniper School.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying these four...
Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying subjects
(Source: WALB)
Huntsville man succumbs to car crash injuries days later
Jenna Marion was arrested by Florence Police Friday November 5.
Woman arrested after police find children living in poor conditions
David Allen was charged with a DUI on Sunday.
Lawrence County deputy arrested on DUI charges
Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds

Latest News

UAH officials hold press addressing president's retirement
SpaceX was visible as it passed over Northwest Florida.
VIDEOS: Fireball spotted as SpaceX capsule returned to Earth
Source: RFCU Facebook page
Some Redstone Federal Credit Union customers affected by fraud attack
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden to continue FEMA virus aid for states until April 1
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
General Electric to split into 3 public companies