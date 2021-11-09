Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Juveniles involved in high-speed chase in Prattville connected to Somerville Church vandalism

Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.((Source: WSFA 12 News via Colbi Faulk Carter))
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple suspects involved in last month’s Somerville Church vandalism incident have been linked to a high-speed chase in Prattville Tuesday morning.

According to ALEA Cpl. Jeremy Burkett, around 8 a.m. troopers attempted to stop a stolen 2008 Ford Expedition on Interstate 65 near mile marker 219, close to Jemison in Chilton County. The vehicle refused to stop and the pursuit continued south for nearly 40 miles until it reached the Prattville city limits where the driver struck several vehicles.

According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, some of those juveniles involved in the chase were reported as runaways in Morgan County on Nov. 9. Authorities tell WAFF 48 the teens reported as runaways are a 14-year-old male, a 13-year-old female and an 11-year-old female.

READ MORE: Sheriff’s office identifies additional suspect in church vandalism incident

The juveniles first hit ALEA’s radar because a stolen debit card was used at a gas station in Warrior. ALEA then contacted Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to ask about any runaway reports and that connected the dots for Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

READ MORE: ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV

There are no further details at this time. WAFF 48 will update this story both on-air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying these four...
Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying subjects
Jenna Marion was arrested by Florence Police Friday November 5.
Woman arrested after police find children living in poor conditions
(Source: WALB)
Huntsville man succumbs to car crash injuries days later
David Allen was charged with a DUI on Sunday.
Lawrence County deputy arrested on DUI charges
Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds

Latest News

Garrett Walker
Missing UA student’s body found
Interim president announced
Interim president announced
Missing UA student's body found
Missing UA student's body found
FILE - Twenty medical professionals are suing a city-owned hospital in southeastern Minnesota...
Hospital sued by employees fired for refusing vaccine