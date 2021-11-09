Deals
Judge denies motion to limit media in Brian Lansing Martin trial

Brian Lansing Martin booked into Colbert County Jail.
Brian Lansing Martin booked into Colbert County Jail.(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County Court has denied a request to limit the media coverage in the murder trial of Brian Lansing Martin.

The motion was denied on Tuesday, according to court documents. The defense asked for a gag order to not allow attorneys, witnesses and others associated with the case from talking to the press back in October.

The court did grant a motion that prohibits broadcasting, recording or photographing of the proceedings. This motion was strange since cameras have never been allowed in the District Court of Colbert County and the court believes that the practice should continue. The court documents do say the use of cameras outside the courtroom will not be banned.

Martin is on trial for the murder of Sheffield Police Officer Sgt. Nick Risner and Martin’s own friend William Mealback. The Colbert County DA’s Office is seeking the death penalty for the murders.

Martin will be in court on December 3. He currently remains in the Morgan County Jail.

