Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Huntsville Police officer involved in wreck

(AP)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police officer was involved in a car crash on Tuesday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

The wreck happened on Bob Wallace Avenue Tuesday, November 9. HPD says the officer was heading to a shooting on Mc Vay Street in Huntsville which happened Tuesday morning.

Police officials say that both the officer and the other person involved are okay.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Huntsville man succumbs to car crash injuries days later
Jenna Marion was arrested by Florence Police Friday November 5.
Woman arrested after police find children living in poor conditions
David Allen was charged with a DUI on Sunday.
Lawrence County deputy arrested on DUI charges
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying these four...
Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying subjects
Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds

Latest News

The Huntsville Police Department have opened a shooting investigation after one person was shot...
One injured in shooting Tuesday morning
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey responded after an appeals court decided to temporarily halt the...
Gov. Ivey responds to temporary halt on vaccine mandate
WAFF 48 is celebrating Veteran's Day with a limited series called Hall of Heroes.
Hall of Heroes: Retired Army Colonel Mike Boyd
Officials have announced that the president of UAH is retiring after two years in the position.
UAH president to retire