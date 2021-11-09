Huntsville Police officer involved in wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police officer was involved in a car crash on Tuesday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

The wreck happened on Bob Wallace Avenue Tuesday, November 9. HPD says the officer was heading to a shooting on Mc Vay Street in Huntsville which happened Tuesday morning.

Police officials say that both the officer and the other person involved are okay.

