Huntsville getting second Amazon fullfillment center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that Amazon plans to open a new fulfillment center in the Rocket City. The news was announced in a press release from the governor’s office.

The projects, located in Huntsville, Montgomery and Birmingham, will ultimately create over 900 jobs at the new facilities. In addition, Amazon said it plans to add more than 500 full-time positions in Alabama before the end of 2021, with preparations made for another 1,800 available seasonal jobs.

“Amazon’s decision to simultaneously launch and announce these projects in Alabama shows the high level of confidence the company has in the abilities of our hard-working citizens, who have shown time and time again that they can get the job done,” Governor Ivey said. “Companies from around the world have discovered that Alabama offers them all the ingredients of success, and this is another prime example.”

The new Amazon facilities coming to Alabama are:

Birmingham Delivery Station: In November, Amazon plans to expand delivery services in greater Birmingham. This new station will employ approximately 150 people and create indirect job opportunities for hundreds of people through the empowerment of the Delivery Service Partner program.

Huntsville XL Fulfillment Center: In 2022, Amazon will open its third fulfillment center in the state. This “XL” Non-Sortable facility is designed to receive, store, and package heavy or bulky items like home appliances. The 1 million-square-foot facility in Limestone County will provide more than 250 full-time jobs and will utilize innovative technologies and energy-efficient, zero-emission power industrialized truck (PIT) equipment.

Montgomery Receive Center: In 2022, Amazon will open an Inbound Cross Dock facility that will receive and consolidate items from vendors and facilitate shipment to fulfillment centers. This 650,000-square-foot facility will provide more than 500 full-time jobs.

Amazon also said its new Huntsville Non-Sortable Fulfillment Center is now open for business.

