Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Hospital sued by employees fired for refusing vaccine

FILE - Twenty medical professionals are suing a city-owned hospital in southeastern Minnesota...
FILE - Twenty medical professionals are suing a city-owned hospital in southeastern Minnesota after they were terminated for refusing to receive the coronavirus vaccine. They claim Northfield Hospital and Clinics in Northfield failed to accommodate their religious beliefs and serious health conditions as reasons for rejecting the vaccine.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Some medical professionals are suing a city-owned hospital in southeastern Minnesota after they were terminated for refusing to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The 20 plaintiffs, which include a doctor, registered nurses and other medical staff, filed their lawsuit in U.S. District Court Monday alleging they were fired without just cause. They claim Northfield Hospital and Clinics in Northfield failed to accommodate their religious beliefs and serious health conditions as reasons for rejecting the vaccine.

Northfield says it stands by its vaccination policy and that full vaccination of its employees is the best way to protect patients, staff, and the community.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying these four...
Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying subjects
(Source: WALB)
Huntsville man succumbs to car crash injuries days later
Jenna Marion was arrested by Florence Police Friday November 5.
Woman arrested after police find children living in poor conditions
David Allen was charged with a DUI on Sunday.
Lawrence County deputy arrested on DUI charges
Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds

Latest News

UAH officials hold press addressing president's retirement
Brian Lansing Martin booked into Colbert County Jail.
Judge denies motion to limit media in Brian Lansing Martin trial
Source: RFCU Facebook page
Some Redstone Federal Credit Union customers affected by fraud attack
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
DASH CAM: 14 charged after pursuit, crash in Prattville Tuesday
DASH CAM: 14 charged after pursuit, crash in Prattville Tuesday