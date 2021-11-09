Gov. Ivey responds to temporary halt on vaccine mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is weighing in after an appeals court temporarily halted on Saturday.

Ivey released a statement on her official Twitter page Monday. In the statement, Ivey said she is continuing to fight the federal vaccine mandate “every step of the way”.

Positive news over the weekend in our fight against Biden's overreaching vaccine mandates! I've said we'll win this in the courts, and the halt on the OSHA ruling for businesses with 100+ employees is welcome news. I’ll continue fighting this every step of the way. #alpolitics — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) November 8, 2021

The governor recently called a special session, during which two bills were passed that deal with vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 related legislation. Senate Bill 15 adds to Alabama’s previous ban on vaccine mandates by requiring parental consent to vaccinate a minor. Senate Bill 9 offers religious or medical exemptions for vaccines mandated by an employer.

Governor Ivey also signed an executive order against vaccine mandates. The order banned all state agencies, departments, boards, commissions or other state agencies will not impose penalties for businesses that are not in compliance with the federally imposed vaccine requirement. However, the order does not stop federal employers from firing their employees for not getting the vaccine.

On Monday, the White House said the vaccine mandate should stay in place as the cases play out. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre was confident the COVID-19 vaccine mandate can withstand the legal challenges.

“This is an authority that we believe the Department of Labor has,” Jean-Pierre told reporters during a news briefing. “We are very confident about it.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.