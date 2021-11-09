Deals
Fog possible overnight with rain for Thursday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Brad Travis
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mostly cloudy skies will gradually clear out overnight with areas of patchy but dense fog developing by daybreak Wednesday. 

Wednesday will feel more humid with mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy and warmer than average temperatures in the lower 70s.  We are tracking a cold front that will come through on Thursday Veteran’s Day that will likely bring scattered to numerous rain showers across North Alabama.  Showers will likely develop by late morning and stay with us through the evening commute, some isolated thunderstorms will also be possible. Rain will linger into early Friday morning with clearing skies and cooler temps during the afternoon, highs will just be in the upper 50s to low 60s. 

Next weekend is looking much cooler than normal with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A weak clipper system could bring some isolated showers for Sunday.

